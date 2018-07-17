First impressions count, so let us help your business make a great one! Amplify your brand and ensure that your employees are easily recognisable with quality custom name badges from Durolenz. As the perfect way to add professionalism to your company, our corporate name badges could be exactly what your business needs. Whether you’re looking for badges for aa specific industry event or require company-wide custom name badges for the whole team, we’ve got you covered.

Established back in 1991, we’re an Australian owned and operated company, and all of our high-grade products are designed and manufactured right here in Australia too. With over 100 years of staff experience combined, you can trust the Durolenz team to deliver products that are made from scratch and aligned with your company right down to the finest detail. Bring our expertise to your name badge requirements so that you can provide excellent customer service and boost sales of your products and services.