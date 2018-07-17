First impressions count, so let us help your business make a great one! Amplify your brand and ensure that your employees are easily recognisable with quality custom name badges from Durolenz. As the perfect way to add professionalism to your company, our corporate name badges could be exactly what your business needs. Whether you’re looking for badges for aa specific industry event or require company-wide custom name badges for the whole team, we’ve got you covered.
Established back in 1991, we’re an Australian owned and operated company, and all of our high-grade products are designed and manufactured right here in Australia too. With over 100 years of staff experience combined, you can trust the Durolenz team to deliver products that are made from scratch and aligned with your company right down to the finest detail. Bring our expertise to your name badge requirements so that you can provide excellent customer service and boost sales of your products and services.
CORPORATE NAME BADGES FOR EVERY BUSINESS
Classic Name Badges
Size
76 x 25mm
Choose Your Colours
Full colour image on a white base stock (or reverse) Metallic backgrounds available on request.
Choose Your Graphics
We include logo, name and title at no extra charge.
Free Domed Finish
We also include a domed finish at no extra charge!
Choose Your Fitting
Pin, Pin/Clip Combo or Magnet.
Classic Plus Name Badges
Size
64 x 20mm
Choose Your Colours
Full colour image on a white base stock (or reverse) Metallic backgrounds available on request.
Choose Your Graphics
We include logo, name and title at no extra charge.
Free Domed Finish
We also include a domed finish at no extra charge!
Choose Your Fitting
Pin, Pin/Clip Combo or Magnet.
Magno Badges
Size
45 x 45mm square 50mm round 62 x 40mm oval 64 x 20mm 76 x 25mm 80 x 30mm 90 x 55mm
Choose Your Colours
Full colour image on a white base stock (or reverse) Metallic backgrounds available on request.
Choose Your Graphics
We include logo, name and title at no extra charge.
Free Domed Finish
We also include a domed finish at no extra charge!
Fitting
These badges come with a magnet fitting.
Choose Your Fitting
Pin
Pin-Clip
Magnet