Name Badges

Name Badges

Products / Name Badges

First impressions count, so let us help your business make a great one! Amplify your brand and ensure that your employees are easily recognisable with quality custom name badges from Durolenz. As the perfect way to add professionalism to your company, our corporate name badges could be exactly what your business needs. Whether you’re looking for badges for aa specific industry event or require company-wide custom name badges for the whole team, we’ve got you covered.

Established back in 1991, we’re an Australian owned and operated company, and all of our high-grade products are designed and manufactured right here in Australia too. With over 100 years of staff experience combined, you can trust the Durolenz team to deliver products that are made from scratch and aligned with your company right down to the finest detail. Bring our expertise to your name badge requirements so that you can provide excellent customer service and boost sales of your products and services.

CORPORATE NAME BADGES FOR EVERY BUSINESS

Available in a range of sizes, colours and backings, our printed badges are both versatile and durable. From classic pin designs to sleek magnetic name badges, each customisable style is made from premium materials using superior manufacturing methods. Our 2mm thick, high-gloss Durolenz surface coating is completely free, giving your badges a high-end aesthetic at no extra cost.
Choose from a range of shapes, sizes, background colours (including metallics), and incorporate your own graphics, brand colours, logo and name wherever, and however you want it – it’s that simple! From bold bright graphics to minimal designs, our top-quality pin and magnetic name badges will set you apart from the rest. Better yet, your custom name tags can be ordered in any quantity and we deliver on time, every time.

Classic Name Badges

Size

76 x 25mm

Choose Your Colours

Full colour image on a white base stock (or reverse) Metallic backgrounds available on request.

Choose Your Graphics

We include logo, name and title at no extra charge.

Free Domed Finish

We also include a domed finish at no extra charge!

Choose Your Fitting

Pin, Pin/Clip Combo or Magnet.

Classic Plus Name Badges

Size

64 x 20mm

Choose Your Colours

Full colour image on a white base stock (or reverse) Metallic backgrounds available on request.

Choose Your Graphics

We include logo, name and title at no extra charge.

Free Domed Finish

We also include a domed finish at no extra charge!

Choose Your Fitting

Pin, Pin/Clip Combo or Magnet.

Magno Badges

Size

45 x 45mm square 50mm round 62 x 40mm oval 64 x 20mm 76 x 25mm 80 x 30mm 90 x 55mm

Choose Your Colours

Full colour image on a white base stock (or reverse) Metallic backgrounds available on request.

Choose Your Graphics

We include logo, name and title at no extra charge.

Free Domed Finish

We also include a domed finish at no extra charge!

Fitting

These badges come with a magnet fitting.

Choose Your Fitting

Pin

 

Pin-Clip

 

Magnet

 

Order a free sample pack from Durolenz

Enjoy Australian made products from a brand that you can trust. Get in touch with the Durolenz team today on (03) 9770 5551, request a quote online or order your free sample pack to discover unrivalled products and prices today.